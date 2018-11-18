David WintersBorn 5 April 1939
David Winters
1939-04-05
David Winters Biography (Wikipedia)
David Winters (born 5 April 1939 in London, England) is an English-American actor, dancer, choreographer, producer, film distributor, director and screenwriter. Winters participated in over 150 television series, television specials, and motion pictures. He is noted to be the first dance choreographer to be nominated in the history of the Emmys in the Special Classification of Individual Achievements category, before the Outstanding Achievement in Choreography category was created.
Gee Officer Krupke
Russ Tamblyn
Gee Officer Krupke
Gee Officer Krupke
Gee Officer Krupke
Gee Officer Krupke
Gee Officer Krupke
