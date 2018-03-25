TurbowolfFormed 2008
Turbowolf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05k431k.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/698c4374-6e7e-4369-a5f4-668976701659
Turbowolf Biography (Wikipedia)
Turbowolf is a rock band founded in Bristol, UK, whose members include Chris Georgiadis (vocals and synthesisers), Andy Ghosh (guitar), Lianna Lee Davies (bass guitar) and Blake Davies (drums). Their first album, Turbowolf, was released on 11 November 2011 on Hassle Records.
The media have so far struggled to categorise the band's music, partly due to their diverse influences. However, their sound contains elements of rock & roll, psychedelia, heavy metal, punk rock and electronica.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Turbowolf Tracks
Sort by
Capital X (Radio 1 Session, 25 Mar 2018)
Turbowolf
Capital X (Radio 1 Session, 25 Mar 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k438t.jpglink
Very Bad (Radio 1 Session, 25 Mar 2018)
Turbowolf
Very Bad (Radio 1 Session, 25 Mar 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k438t.jpglink
Domino (Radio 1 Session, 25 Mar 2018)
Turbowolf
Domino (Radio 1 Session, 25 Mar 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k438t.jpglink
Cheap Magic (Radio 1 Session, 25 Mar 2018)
Turbowolf
Cheap Magic (Radio 1 Session, 25 Mar 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k438t.jpglink
No No No
Turbowolf
No No No
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k438t.jpglink
No No No
Last played on
Cheap Magic
Turbowolf
Cheap Magic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k438t.jpglink
Cheap Magic
Last played on
Domino (feat. Mike Kerr)
Turbowolf
Domino (feat. Mike Kerr)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k438t.jpglink
Domino (feat. Mike Kerr)
Last played on
The Free Life
Turbowolf
The Free Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k438t.jpglink
The Free Life
Last played on
Rabbit’s Foot
Turbowolf
Rabbit’s Foot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ckf7n.jpglink
Rabbit’s Foot
Last played on
Solid Gold
Turbowolf
Solid Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k438t.jpglink
Solid Gold
Last played on
Good Hand
Turbowolf
Good Hand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k438t.jpglink
Good Hand
Last played on
Nine Lives
Turbowolf
Nine Lives
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02kvhcq.jpglink
Nine Lives
Last played on
American Mirrors
Turbowolf
American Mirrors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k438t.jpglink
American Mirrors
Last played on
Rich Gift
Turbowolf
Rich Gift
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k438t.jpglink
Rich Gift
Last played on
Playlists featuring Turbowolf
Turbowolf Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist