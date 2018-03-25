Turbowolf is a rock band founded in Bristol, UK, whose members include Chris Georgiadis (vocals and synthesisers), Andy Ghosh (guitar), Lianna Lee Davies (bass guitar) and Blake Davies (drums). Their first album, Turbowolf, was released on 11 November 2011 on Hassle Records.

The media have so far struggled to categorise the band's music, partly due to their diverse influences. However, their sound contains elements of rock & roll, psychedelia, heavy metal, punk rock and electronica.