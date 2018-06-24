Univers ZéroBelgian prog/jazzrock. Formed 1974
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05fswq1.jpg
1974
Univers Zero (also known as Univers Zéro and Univers-Zero) are an instrumental progressive Belgian band formed in 1974 by drummer Daniel Denis. The band is known for playing dark music heavily influenced by 20th-century chamber music.
Docteur Petiot
Univers Zéro
Docteur Petiot
Docteur Petiot
Malaise
Univers Zéro
Malaise
Malaise
Rond 15.13
Univers Zéro
Rond 15.13
Rond 15.13
Vous le saurez en temps voulu
Univers Zéro
Vous le saurez en temps voulu
Vous le saurez en temps voulu
Influences
Univers Zéro
Influences
Influences
Jack The Ripper
Univers Zéro
Jack The Ripper
Jack The Ripper
Le Faulx
Univers Zéro
Le Faulx
Le Faulx
