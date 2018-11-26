Ken BarrieBorn 3 January 1942. Died 29 July 2016
1943-01-03
Leslie Hulme (9 January 1933 – 29 July 2016), known professionally as Ken Barrie, was an English voice actor and singer best known for narrating, and singing the theme tune of the BBC television programmes Postman Pat and Charlie Chalk. He was also responsible for providing the voices of several of the series' characters.
Postman Pat
Postman Pat
Postman Pat
Dawn and Countryside Waltz
Dawn and Countryside Waltz
Dawn and Countryside Waltz
