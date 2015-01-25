Sidney De ParisBorn 30 May 1905. Died 13 September 1967
Sidney De Paris
1905-05-30
Sidney De Paris Biography
Sidney De Paris (May 30, 1905 – September 13, 1967) was an American jazz trumpeter. His brother was Wilbur de Paris.
He was a member of Charlie Johnson's Paradise Ten (1926–1931), then worked with bandleader Don Redman (1932–1936 and 1939), followed by jobs with Zutty Singleton (1939–1941), Benny Carter (1940–41), and Art Hodes (1941). De Paris recorded with Jelly Roll Morton (1939) and Sidney Bechet (1940) and was part of the Panassie sessions in 1938. In the 1950s, he performed with his brother, Wilbur.
After You've Gone
James P. Johnson, James P. Johnson, Sid Catlett, Ben Webster, Sidney De Paris, Vic Dickenson & James P. Johnson's Blue Note Jazzmen
After You've Gone
After You've Gone
Original Dixieland One-Step
Sidney Bechet & Sidney Bechet
Original Dixieland One-Step
Original Dixieland One-Step
When The Saints Go Marching In
Sidney De Paris
When The Saints Go Marching In
After You've Gone
Ben Webster
After You've Gone
After You've Gone
The Martinique
Don Kirkpatrick, Eddie Gibbs, Harold Jackson, Wilbur de Paris, Sidney De Paris, Omer Simeon & Freddie Moore
The Martinique
The Martinique
Wrought Iron Rag
Sidney De Paris
Wrought Iron Rag
Wrought Iron Rag
Change O'Key Boogie
Sidney De Paris
Change O'Key Boogie
Change O'Key Boogie
