TerrorUSA hardcore punk band. Formed 2000
Terror
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/697eba1a-bf52-46b1-a19f-4d7190b63e5c
Terror Biography (Wikipedia)
Terror is a five-piece hardcore punk band from Los Angeles, California formed in 2002. They have released six studio albums and a number of other recordings. On January 3, 2015 the band announced on their social network pages that they had begun recording their sixth album, The 25th Hour. Terror released an EP on April 28, 2017: The Walls Will Fall.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Terror Tracks
Sort by
Most High
Terror
Most High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Most High
Last played on
Always The Hard Way
Terror
Always The Hard Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Always The Hard Way
Last played on
I'm Only Stronger
Terror
I'm Only Stronger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Only Stronger
Last played on
Hard Lessons
Terror
Hard Lessons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hard Lessons
Last played on
Stick Tight
Terror
Stick Tight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stick Tight
Last played on
The New Blood
Terror
The New Blood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The New Blood
Last played on
Return To Strength
Terror
Return To Strength
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Return To Strength
Last played on
Keepers of The Faith
Terror
Keepers of The Faith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keepers of The Faith
Last played on
Terror Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist