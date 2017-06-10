Ric OcasekBorn 23 March 1949
Richard Theodore Otcasek (born March 23, 1944 known as Ric Ocasek, is an American singer, songwriter, musician and record producer. He is best known as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and songwriter for the rock band the Cars. In 2018, Ocasek was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Cars.
This Side Of Paradise
Just What I Needed
Emotions In Motion
Zip A Dee Doo Dah
