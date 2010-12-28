Sam Ku WestBorn 1907. Died 1930
Sam Ku West Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Ku West (1907–1930) was an American steel guitar player from Honolulu, Hawaii he died in Neuilly sur Seine near Paris, France.
Sam Ku West Tracks
Sweet Hawai'ian Dreams
