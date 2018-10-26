Frank VignolaBorn 30 December 1965
Frank Vignola
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-12-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/697a7045-2cdc-4d66-bbf7-04865dba9f9e
Frank Vignola Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Vignola (born December 30, 1965 in West Islip, New York) is an American jazz guitarist. He has played in the genres of swing, fusion, gypsy jazz, classical, and pop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frank Vignola Tracks
Sort by
Jitterbug Waltz
Frank Vignola
Jitterbug Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jitterbug Waltz
Last played on
Swinging On The Ville
Mark O'Connor, Chris Thile, Frank Vignola, Bryan Sutton, Jon Burr & Byron House, Mark O'Connor, Chris Thile, Frank Vignola, Bryan Sutton, Jon Burr & Byron House, Frank Vignola, Bryan Sutton, Jon Burr & Byron House
Swinging On The Ville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swinging On The Ville
Composer
Last played on
I'll See You in My Dreams
Frank Vignola
I'll See You in My Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nuages
Frank Vignola
Nuages
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nuages
Last played on
Polka Dots & Moonbeams
Frank Vignola
Polka Dots & Moonbeams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sounds of Silence
Frank Vignola
Sounds of Silence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sounds of Silence
Last played on
Douce Ambiance
Frank Vignola
Douce Ambiance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Douce Ambiance
Last played on
Frank Vignola Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist