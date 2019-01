Paris Angels were a seven piece band, hailing from Guide Bridge, Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, associated with the Madchester scene of 1989 -1991. Their music fused indie guitars with electronic dance music. The band comprised Paul 'Wags' Wagstaff (later of Black Grape and the reformed Happy Mondays), Rikki Turner, Steven Taji, Scott Carey, Mark Adj, Jane Gill and Simon Worrall.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia