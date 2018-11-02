Paris Angels were a seven piece band, hailing from Guide Bridge, Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, associated with the Madchester scene of 1989 -1991. Their music fused indie guitars with electronic dance music. The band comprised Paul 'Wags' Wagstaff (later of Black Grape and the reformed Happy Mondays), Rikki Turner, Steven Taji, Scott Carey, Mark Adj, Jane Gill and Simon Worrall.