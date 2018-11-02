Paris AngelsFormed 1990. Disbanded 1992
Paris Angels
1990
Paris Angels Biography (Wikipedia)
Paris Angels were a seven piece band, hailing from Guide Bridge, Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, associated with the Madchester scene of 1989 -1991. Their music fused indie guitars with electronic dance music. The band comprised Paul 'Wags' Wagstaff (later of Black Grape and the reformed Happy Mondays), Rikki Turner, Steven Taji, Scott Carey, Mark Adj, Jane Gill and Simon Worrall.
Paris Angels Tracks
All On You (Perfume)
Paris Angels
All On You (Perfume)
All On You (Perfume)
Oh Yes
Paris Angels
Oh Yes
Oh Yes
Perfume (All On You)
Paris Angels
Perfume (All On You)
Perfume (All On You)
Shake
Paris Angels
Shake
Shake
Perfume (Radio Edit)
Paris Angels
Perfume (Radio Edit)
Perfume (Radio Edit)
Perfume
Paris Angels
Perfume
Perfume
Chaos
Paris Angels
Chaos
Chaos
Breathless
Paris Angels
Breathless
Breathless
Gbf
Paris Angels
Gbf
Gbf
Pure
Paris Angels
Pure
Pure
Paris Angels Links
