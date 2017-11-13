LushUK shoegazing band. Formed 1988. Disbanded 25 November 2016
Lush
1988
Lush Biography (Wikipedia)
Lush were an English rock band formed in London in 1987. The original line-up consisted of Miki Berenyi (vocals, guitar), Emma Anderson (vocals, guitar), Steve Rippon (bass) and Chris Acland (drums). Phil King replaced Rippon in 1991. They were one of the first bands to have been described with the "shoegazing" label. Following the death of Acland, the group disbanded in 1996.
The group reunited for a short time between 2015 and 2016 with Berenyi, Anderson, King and Justin Welch. They toured and recorded an EP of new material.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lush Performances & Interviews
Lush Tracks
For Love
Lush
For Love
For Love
Last played on
Sweetness And Light
Lush
Sweetness And Light
Sweetness And Light
Last played on
Thoughtforms
Lush
Thoughtforms
Thoughtforms
Last played on
500 (Shake Baby Shake)
Lush
500 (Shake Baby Shake)
500 (Shake Baby Shake)
Last played on
Single Girl
Lush
Single Girl
Single Girl
Last played on
Ladykillers
Lush
Ladykillers
Ladykillers
Last played on
Kiss Chase (Radio 1 Session, 1 Jun 1994)
Lush
Kiss Chase (Radio 1 Session, 1 Jun 1994)
Kiss Chase (Radio 1 Session, 1 Jun 1994)
Blackout (Radio 1 Session, 1 Jun 1994)
Lush
Blackout (Radio 1 Session, 1 Jun 1994)
Blackout (Radio 1 Session, 1 Jun 1994)
The Child Catcher (Radio 1 Session, 1 Jun 1994)
Lush
The Child Catcher (Radio 1 Session, 1 Jun 1994)
Ladykillers (Electric Ballroom 1996)
Lush
Ladykillers (Electric Ballroom 1996)
Ladykillers (Electric Ballroom 1996)
Last Night (Electric Ballroom 1996)
Lush
Last Night (Electric Ballroom 1996)
Last Night (Electric Ballroom 1996)
Kiss Chase (Electric Ballroom 1996)
Lush
Kiss Chase (Electric Ballroom 1996)
Kiss Chase (Electric Ballroom 1996)
Hypocrite (Electric Ballroom 1996)
Lush
Hypocrite (Electric Ballroom 1996)
Hypocrite (Electric Ballroom 1996)
Light From A Dead Star - Elecrtic Ballroom 1996
Lush
Light From A Dead Star - Elecrtic Ballroom 1996
Single Girl (Live Recording)
Lush
Single Girl (Live Recording)
Single Girl (Live Recording)
500 (Shake Baby Shake) (Electric Ballroom 1996)
Lush
500 (Shake Baby Shake) (Electric Ballroom 1996)
Lovelife (Electric Ballroom 1996)
Lush
Lovelife (Electric Ballroom 1996)
Lovelife (Electric Ballroom 1996)
