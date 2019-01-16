Blood CeremonyFormed 2006
Blood Ceremony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/697645c4-c8c6-4e21-a52d-ff60453b6482
Blood Ceremony Biography (Wikipedia)
Blood Ceremony is a Canadian rock band formed in 2006 in Toronto, Ontario. Blood Ceremony's style has been described as "flute-tinged witch rock" and their lyrics are filled with black magic imagery and references to classic horror films. Their music has been also characterized as hard rock, psychedelic folk, progressive rock and doom metal.
The band is fronted by singer/flutist/organist Alia O'Brien, whose flute solos are reminiscent of Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson. Torontoist has called Blood Ceremony "Toronto's most original band".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blood Ceremony Tracks
Sort by
Upcoming Events
16
Jan
2019
Blood Ceremony, Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, Laetitia Sadier and Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
17
Jan
2019
Blood Ceremony, Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats
O2 Academy 2 Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
22
Jan
2019
Blood Ceremony, Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats
Manchester Gorilla, Manchester, UK
23
Jan
2019
Blood Ceremony, Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats
O2 Institute2 Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
24
Jan
2019
Blood Ceremony, Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats
The Globe, Cardiff, UK
Blood Ceremony Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist