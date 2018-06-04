Alain SouchonBorn 27 May 1944
Alain Souchon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-05-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69737ebe-836c-40dc-a938-7e85688426ff
Alain Souchon Biography (Wikipedia)
Alain Souchon (born Alain Kienast; 27 May 1944) is a French singer-songwriter and actor. He has released 15 albums and has played roles in seven films.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alain Souchon Tracks
Sort by
Il Roule (Les Fleurs Du Bal)
Alain Souchon
Il Roule (Les Fleurs Du Bal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0698l37.jpglink
Il Roule (Les Fleurs Du Bal)
Last played on
Foule Sentimentale
Alain Souchon
Foule Sentimentale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bidon
Alain Souchon
Bidon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bidon
Last played on
Alain Souchon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist