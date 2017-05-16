Jenn GrantBorn 20 August 1980
Jenn Grant
1980-08-20
Jenn Grant Biography
Jenn Grant (born August 20, 1980) is a Canadian folk pop singer-songwriter based in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Jenn Grant Tracks
Galaxies
Jenn Grant
Galaxies
Galaxies
Barcelona
Jenn Grant
Barcelona
Barcelona
Bring Me A Rose
Jenn Grant
Bring Me A Rose
Bring Me A Rose
Bombshell
Jenn Grant
Bombshell
Bombshell
Trailer Park feat. Sarah Harmer
Jenn Grant
Trailer Park feat. Sarah Harmer
Trailer Park feat. Sarah Harmer
Bring Me A Rose - Marc Riley Session 290915
Jenn Grant
Bring Me A Rose - Marc Riley Session 290915
Bring Me A Rose - Marc Riley Session 290915
No One's Gonna Love You (Quite Like I Do)
Jenn Grant
No One's Gonna Love You (Quite Like I Do)
No One's Gonna Love You (Quite Like I Do)
Wild Animal
Jenn Grant
Wild Animal
Wild Animal
Spades
Jenn Grant
Spades
Spades
Barcelona feat. Ron Sexsmith & Don Kerr
Jenn Grant
Barcelona feat. Ron Sexsmith & Don Kerr
Bombshell (Live In Session)
Jenn Grant
Bombshell (Live In Session)
Bombshell (Live In Session)
Strangers In The Night
Jenn Grant
Strangers In The Night
Strangers In The Night
Rainy Day
Jenn Grant
Rainy Day
Rainy Day
You'll Go Far
Jenn Grant
You'll Go Far
You'll Go Far
