Stuart Hamblen (born Carl Stuart Hamblen; October 20, 1908 – March 8, 1989) was an American entertainer who became one of radio's first singing cowboys in 1926, going on to become a singer, actor, radio show host, and songwriter, later undergoing a Christian conversion and becoming a Temperance movement supporter and recurring candidate for political office. He is best known as the composer of the song This Ole House (1954), most notably recorded by Rosemary Clooney.