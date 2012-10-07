Stuart HamblenBorn 20 October 1908. Died 8 March 1989
1908-10-20
Stuart Hamblen (born Carl Stuart Hamblen; October 20, 1908 – March 8, 1989) was an American entertainer who became one of radio's first singing cowboys in 1926, going on to become a singer, actor, radio show host, and songwriter, later undergoing a Christian conversion and becoming a Temperance movement supporter and recurring candidate for political office. He is best known as the composer of the song This Ole House (1954), most notably recorded by Rosemary Clooney.
Stuart Hamblen Tracks
