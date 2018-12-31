Sneaker Pimps are a British trip hop band formed in Hartlepool, England, in 1994. They are best known for their first album, Becoming X (1996), and the singles "6 Underground" and "Spin Spin Sugar". They took their name from an article the Beastie Boys published in their Grand Royal magazine about a man they hired to track down classic sneakers.

The band was founded by Liam Howe and Chris Corner, who later recruited Kelli Ali (then known as Kelli Dayton) as lead singer, and long-time friend Ian Pickering to co-write the lyrics. After the first album, the band felt that demos for the second album (on which Corner provided the guide vocals) better suited his voice, especially in regard to the more raw, personal quality of the lyrics. Following the promotional tour for Becoming X, Dayton was dismissed from the group, and Corner became the singer.

In May 2015, founding member Liam Howe hinted via Twitter that Sneaker Pimps would return to release their 4th album. In April 2016, Chris Corner (as IAMX) seemingly confirmed this in an image posted to Twitter.