Gerald Veasley (born July 28, 1955) is an American jazz bass guitarist.

Veasley was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he played in R&B groups as a teenager. He worked with Joe Zawinul from 1988 to 1995, and began releasing his own records in 1992. He has also done extensive work as a studio musician. His 2008 release Your Move hit No. 12 on the U.S. Billboard Top Contemporary Jazz Albums chart.

Veasley has also worked as a smooth jazz DJ on WJJZ in Philadelphia.