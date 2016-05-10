Ahmet Serhat Hacıpaşalıoğlu (born October 24, 1964), known as Serhat, is a Turkish singer, producer and television presenter.

Born and raised in Istanbul, Serhat started his producing career by establishing his own company in 1994, End Productions. In the same year, he also started to produce and host a quiz show on TRT called Riziko! (Turkish version of the American quiz show Jeopardy!). In 1997, with his first single, "Rüya-Ben Bir Daha", his musical career began. Beside his other hosting and producing works, he continued his musical career and released "Total Disguise" (duet with Viktor Lazlo) in 2004, "Chocolate Flavour" in 2005, "I Was So Lonely", "No No Never (Moscow-Istanbul)" and "Ya + Ti" (Russian version of "Total Disguise", all of three songs were duets with Tamara Gverdtsiteli) in 2008 and "Je m'adore" in 2014. He represented San Marino in Eurovision Song Contest 2016 in Stockholm singing "I Didn't Know" on May 10, 2016 in the first semi final of Eurovision, but failed to qualify for the final. In 2017, the disco version of the song featuring Martha Wash was released. This version reached to the 25th place on Dance Club Songs chart by making Serhat the first Turkish singer that appeared on the chart. In 2018, a new version of "Total Disguise" featuring Elena Paparizou was released.