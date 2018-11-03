Gary Yershon (born 2 November 1954 in London) is an English composer. His works include music for theatre, radio, television, film, and dance. He is an Associate Artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He began his career as an actor. He worked as writer/translator (e.g. Ruslan and Lyudmila for the BBC, and as musical director for Phyllida Lloyd's 1994 production of The Threepenny Opera at the Donmar Warehouse.

He composed the music for Mike Leigh's 2008 film Happy-Go-Lucky, 2010 film Another Year, and 2014 film Mr. Turner, and the theme tune to James the Cat.

Yershon was nominated for the 2009 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music in a Play.

In 2010 for his work on Another Year he was nominated for a European Film Award In 2015 for the 87th Academy Awards, he received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on Mr. Turner.