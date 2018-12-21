Humble PieFormed 1969. Disbanded 2002
Humble Pie
1969
Humble Pie Biography (Wikipedia)
Humble Pie was an English rock band formed by Steve Marriott in Essex during 1969. They are known as one of the late 1960s' first supergroups and found success on both sides of the Atlantic with such songs as "Black Coffee", "30 Days in the Hole", "I Don't Need No Doctor" and "Natural Born Bugie". The original band line-up featured lead vocalist and guitarist Steve Marriott from Small Faces, vocalist and guitarist Peter Frampton from The Herd, former Spooky Tooth bassist Greg Ridley and a 17-year-old drummer, Jerry Shirley, from The Apostolic Intervention.
Humble Pie Tracks
Natural Born Bugie
Humble Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyx.jpg
Black Coffee
Humble Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyx.jpg
I Don't Need No Doctor
Humble Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyx.jpg
We Can Work It Out
Humble Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyx.jpg
Natural Born Woman
Humble Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyx.jpg
30 Days In The Hole
Humble Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyx.jpg
Honky Tonk Woman
Humble Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyx.jpg
The Sad Bag of Shaky Jane
Humble Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyx.jpg
As Safe As Yesterday Is
Humble Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyx.jpg
79th Street Blues
Humble Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyx.jpg
Black Coffee Live
Humble Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyx.jpg
Desperation
Humble Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyx.jpg
Shine On
Humble Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyx.jpg
Black Coffee (Old Grey Whistle test Live Perfromance)
Humble Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyx.jpg
Alabama '69
Humble Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyx.jpg
Honky Tonk Women (Live)
Humble Pie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsyx.jpg
