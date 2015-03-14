Mother Mother is a Canadian indie rock band based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The band consists of Ryan Guldemond on guitar and vocals, Molly Guldemond on vocals and keyboard, Jasmin Parkin on keyboard and vocals, Ali Siadat on drums, and Mike Young on bass. Longtime bassist Jeremy Page left the band in 2016.

In 2005, they independently released their self-titled debut album under the band name Mother. They later changed their name to Mother Mother, and re-released the album on Last Gang Records in 2007. Retitled Touch Up, the reissue also featured several new songs.

The band's second album, O My Heart, was released on September 16, 2008; their third album, Eureka, was released on March 15, 2011; their fourth album, The Sticks, was released on September 18, 2012; and their fifth album, Very Good Bad Thing was released on November 4, 2014, with an American release of April 7, 2015, on Def Jam Recordings. Their newest album, No Culture, was released on February 10, 2017, with yet another Def Jam Recordings release in the US.