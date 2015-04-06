Marmaduke DukeFormed 2003
Marmaduke Duke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrf3.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69663ae1-5ce3-4c0b-a6ce-f476863b9065
Marmaduke Duke Biography (Wikipedia)
Marmaduke Duke are a conceptual rock duo from Ayrshire, Scotland, comprising Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro and JP Reid of Sucioperro. Within the band, the pair perform under the pseudonyms The Atmosphere and The Dragon respectively. According to Neil, the band, and its albums, are "based on a trilogy of unreleased manuscripts that a friend of ours brought to this country a few years ago. We're really just working to soundtrack those stories."
To date, the band have released two studio albums, with their second, Duke Pandemonium, achieving commercial success in the United Kingdom. The album entered the UK Albums Chart at No. 14.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marmaduke Duke Tracks
Sort by
Rubber Lover
Marmaduke Duke
Rubber Lover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btytd.jpglink
Rubber Lover
Last played on
Silhouettes
Marmaduke Duke
Silhouettes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf3.jpglink
Silhouettes
Last played on
Music Show
Marmaduke Duke
Music Show
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf3.jpglink
Music Show
Last played on
Kid Gloves
Marmaduke Duke
Kid Gloves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf3.jpglink
Kid Gloves
Last played on
Crossing Hearts
Marmaduke Duke
Crossing Hearts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf3.jpglink
Crossing Hearts
Last played on
Demon
Marmaduke Duke
Demon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf3.jpglink
Demon
Last played on
Skin The Mofo Alive
Marmaduke Duke
Skin The Mofo Alive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrf3.jpglink
Skin The Mofo Alive
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Marmaduke Duke
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev6dgw
BBC Yalding House
2009-04-22T11:04:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013sdvc.jpg
22
Apr
2009
Live Lounge: Marmaduke Duke
BBC Yalding House
Marmaduke Duke Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Biffy Clyro
-
Biffy Clyro - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
Twin Atlantic - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
Do we still need gender specific awards?
-
Music in Leeds - Volume 2
-
Biffy Clyro - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
-
Reading + Leeds 2016: The ultimate round-up
-
"'There's no 'I' in 'team' but there's two in 'brilliant'' isn't meant to be motivational!'" - Biffy don't do Wolves of Workout
-
Biffy Clyro - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
-
Biffy Clyro - The Captain (Later Archive 2009)
Back to artist