Richard James (born 27 March 1975) is a guitarist, bassist and singer-songwriter originally from Carmarthen, Wales. He was a founding member of the band Gorky's Zygotic Mynci, who split up in 2006. He performs and records as a solo artist, and as part of the bands Pen Pastwn and Locus.
When You See Me (In The Pouring Rain)
Outro / Catedral
Space Instrumental
Tir A Mor
I Wait For Your Love
Tir a Mor
Broc Mor
My Heart's On Fire
Bar Themau
Yn y Gerddi
Broc Tir
Broc Mor
If It Will Only Last
On the River
All the New Highways
My Heart's On Fire - 6 Music session 04/03/2007
Morning Light (Parts 1 & 2) - 6 Music Session 04/03/2007
Cariad y Wawr
Do You Know The Way To My Heart?
Time
Ebb
Gwen O Gariad
Long Long Time
Swwp
Rolling Road
Wrth y llongau
Martha Llwyd
Dilyn Dwynwen
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: BBC NOW / Richard James
