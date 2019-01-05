Matt Monro (born Terence Edward Parsons, 1 December 1930 – 7 February 1985) was an English crooner who became one of the most popular entertainers on the international music scene during the 1960s and 1970s. Known as The Man with the Golden Voice, he filled cabarets, nightclubs, music halls, and stadiums in Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and Hong Kong to Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas in his 30-year career. AllMusic has described Monro as "one of the most underrated pop vocalists of the '60s", who "possessed the easiest, most perfect baritone in the business". His notable recordings include the UK Top 10 hits: "Portrait Of My Love", "My Kind of Girl", "Softly As I Leave You", "Walk Away" and "Yesterday" (Originally by The Beatles). He also recorded several film themes such as "From Russia With Love" for the James Bond film of the same name, "Born Free" for the film of the same name and "On Days Like These" for The Italian Job.