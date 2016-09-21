ManassasStephen Stills group. Formed 1971. Disbanded 1973
Manassas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyl0.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6964478b-5f5d-48a4-839a-dfc3886c0843
Manassas Biography (Wikipedia)
Manassas was an American rock band formed by Stephen Stills in 1971. Predominantly a vehicle for Stills' artistic vision, the band released two albums during its active tenure, 1972's Manassas and 1973's Down the Road. The band dissolved in October 1973.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Manassas Tracks
Sort by
Johnny's Garden
Manassas
Johnny's Garden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
Johnny's Garden
Last played on
Move Around
Manassas
Move Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
Move Around
Last played on
Fit To Be Tied
Manassas
Fit To Be Tied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
Fit To Be Tied
Last played on
Sugar Babe
Manassas
Sugar Babe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
Sugar Babe
Last played on
Witching Hour
Manassas
Witching Hour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
Witching Hour
Last played on
Like a Fox
Manassas
Like a Fox
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
Like a Fox
Last played on
Tan Sola Y Triste
Manassas
Tan Sola Y Triste
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
Tan Sola Y Triste
Last played on
How Far
Manassas
How Far
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
How Far
Last played on
It Doesn't Matter
Manassas
It Doesn't Matter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
It Doesn't Matter
Last played on
Colorado
Manassas
Colorado
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
Colorado
Last played on
Both Of Us (Bound To Lose)
Manassas
Both Of Us (Bound To Lose)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
Both Of Us (Bound To Lose)
Last played on
So Begins the Task
Manassas
So Begins the Task
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
So Begins the Task
Last played on
Isn't It About Time
Manassas
Isn't It About Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
Isn't It About Time
Last played on
Lies
Manassas
Lies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
Lies
Last played on
The Love Gangster
Manassas
The Love Gangster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
The Love Gangster
Last played on
Do You Remember The Americans
Manassas
Do You Remember The Americans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
My Love is a Gentle Thing
Manassas
My Love is a Gentle Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
My Love is a Gentle Thing
Last played on
I Am My Brother
Manassas
I Am My Brother
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyl0.jpglink
I Am My Brother
Last played on
Manassas Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
6 Questions for... Cat Power
-
Cat Power on meeting her hero Bob Dylan
-
Memories of Bob Dylan
-
Ricky Ross performs Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love
-
Why it's pointless trying to interview Bob Dylan!
-
Crosby, Stills and Nash enter the Singers Hall of Fame
-
Wonderful Peggy Seeger
-
When Dylan went electric
-
Joe Boyd On An Illustrious Music Career
-
Bob Dylan is inducted in to Michael Balls Singers Hall of Fame
Back to artist