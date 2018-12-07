Dream Frequency are an English techno band, formed in Preston, Lancashire. One of the projects of the late 1980s, founded Ian Bland, with American singer Debbie Sharp they performed initially at local events in the English rave clubs such as Shelley's.

In early 1992, the project gained their first hit single with "Feel So Real", which peaked at #23 in the UK Singles Chart. Shortly thereafter, "Take Me" reached #39 in the UK chart; the latter was released as a promo in the United States but failed to Chart there. In 1994, their further efforts "Good Times" / "The Dream" (#67) and "You Make Me Feel So Real" (#65) also made brief forays into that chart.

At the time, Ian Bland was also involved with fellow chart acts, Beat Renegades, Quake featuring Marcia Rae, and Red.

After a long pause, Dream Frequency became active again at the beginning of the new millennium, and was still represented both nationally and internationally.

Ian Bland was also one half of Dancing Divaz

Also one half of Quake and Dejure