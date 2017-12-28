A Great Big WorldFormed 2012
A Great Big World
2012
A Great Big World Biography (Wikipedia)
A Great Big World is an American musical duo from New York made up of singer/songwriters Ian Axel and Chad King and signed to Epic Records. The group is best known for their singles "This Is the New Year", which was performed by the cast in an episode of Glee and reached the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 chart in May 2013, and their international hit "Say Something", particularly after recording it as a duet collaboration with Christina Aguilera.
