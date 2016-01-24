Ahmed JehanzebBorn 28 May 1978
Ahmed Jehanzeb
1978-05-28
Ahmed Jehanzeb Biography (Wikipedia)
Ahmed Jahanzeb Usmani (born May 28, 1978) is a Pakistani pop singer and composer. Known as AJ and Wonderboy as he started at very young age, he was born in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan. Jahanzeb is one of the few singers of the country, who have been trained in classical music and that is why he mostly sings soul stirring slow songs. Jahanzeb was trained under the guidance of Ustad Rais Khan, who made him his shagird (pupil) in a ceremony called Rasm-e-Gandha Bandhi held at the Sheraton Hotel in 1988. The ceremony, one of its kind to be ever held in Pakistan, was attended by celebrities, dignitaries and media people.
Ahmed Jehanzeb Tracks
Ek Bar Kaho Tum Mere Ho
Ahmed Jahanzeb
Ek Bar Kaho Tum Mere Ho
Ek Bar Kaho Tum Mere Ho
Ik Baar Kaho
Ahmed Jehanzeb
Ik Baar Kaho
Ik Baar Kaho
Kaho Ek Din
Ahmed Jehanzeb
Kaho Ek Din
Kaho Ek Din
Mumkin Hai
Ahmed Jehanzeb
Mumkin Hai
Mumkin Hai
Chandni Raat Main
Ahmed Jehanzeb
Chandni Raat Main
Chandni Raat Main
Bol Mahiya Ve
Ahmed Jehanzeb
Bol Mahiya Ve
Bol Mahiya Ve
