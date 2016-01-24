Ahmed Jahanzeb Usmani (born May 28, 1978) is a Pakistani pop singer and composer. Known as AJ and Wonderboy as he started at very young age, he was born in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan. Jahanzeb is one of the few singers of the country, who have been trained in classical music and that is why he mostly sings soul stirring slow songs. Jahanzeb was trained under the guidance of Ustad Rais Khan, who made him his shagird (pupil) in a ceremony called Rasm-e-Gandha Bandhi held at the Sheraton Hotel in 1988. The ceremony, one of its kind to be ever held in Pakistan, was attended by celebrities, dignitaries and media people.