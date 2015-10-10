DJ TonkaBorn 24 June 1973
DJ Tonka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-06-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/695217e0-a68e-4a75-b20d-2e97f38a49be
DJ Tonka Biography (Wikipedia)
DJ Tonka (born June 24, 1973 in Mainz, West Germany; real name Thomas-René Gerlach), is a German electronic music artist. He is also known as Tonka, Chip Tunes, and Thomastic.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Tonka Tracks
Sort by
Summer Love
DJ Tonka
Summer Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Love
Performer
Catch The House (GN VIP)
DJ Tonka
Catch The House (GN VIP)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Catch The House (GN VIP)
Last played on
Give It Up
DJ Tonka
Give It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give It Up
Last played on
We Don't Play (Dubstrumental)
DJ Tonka
We Don't Play (Dubstrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freeze
DJ Tonka
Freeze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freeze
Last played on
Jack Track (Pop The Hatch Remix)
DJ Tonka
Jack Track (Pop The Hatch Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jack Track (Pop The Hatch Remix)
Last played on
Jack Track (Black Noise Remix)
DJ Tonka
Jack Track (Black Noise Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jack Track (Audiofun Remix)
DJ Tonka
Jack Track (Audiofun Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DJ Tonka Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist