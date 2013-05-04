Jimmy "T99" NelsonBorn 7 April 1928. Died 29 July 2007
Jimmy "T99" Nelson
Jimmy "T99" Nelson Biography (Wikipedia)
James Nelson (April 7, 1919 – July 29, 2007), known as Jimmy "T99" Nelson, was an American jump blues and rhythm and blues shouter and songwriter. With a recording career that spanned over 50 years, Jimmy "T99" Nelson became a distinguished elder statesman of American music. His best known recordings are "T-99 Blues" and "Meet Me With Your Black Dress On". Nelson notably worked with Duke Robillard and Otis Grand.
Jimmy "T99" Nelson Tracks
Meet Me With Your Black Dress
Jimmy "T99" Nelson
Meet Me With Your Black Dress
Meet Me With Your Black Dress
