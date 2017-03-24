George TsontakisBorn 24 October 1951
George Tsontakis
1951-10-24
George Tsontakis Biography (Wikipedia)
George Tsontakis (born Astoria, Queens, New York City, October 24, 1951) is an American composer and conductor.
String Quartet no. 3 'Coraggio', mvt. I: lento
String Quartet no. 3 'Coraggio', mvt. I: lento
String Quartet no. 3 'Coraggio', mvt. I: lento
