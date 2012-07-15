Bob TelsonBorn 14 May 1949
Bob Telson
1949-05-14
Bob Telson Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert "Bob" Eria Telson (born May 14, 1949) is an American composer, songwriter, and pianist best known for his work in musical theater and film, for which he has received Tony, Pulitzer, and Academy Award nominations.
Bob Telson Tracks
Stop Do Not Go On
