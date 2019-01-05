Big Audio Dynamite (later known as Big Audio Dynamite II and Big Audio, and often abbreviated BAD) are an English band formed in London in 1984 by Mick Jones, the former lead guitarist of the Clash. The band is noted for its effective mixture of varied musical styles, incorporating elements of punk rock, dance music, hip hop, reggae, and funk. Big Audio Dynamite's one constant throughout frequent shifts in membership and musical direction is the vocals provided by Mick Jones. After releasing a number of well-received albums and touring extensively throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Big Audio Dynamite broke up in 1997. In 2011, the band embarked on a reunion tour.