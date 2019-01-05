Big Audio DynamiteFormed 1984
Big Audio Dynamite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrn0.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/694b1fd8-0ba6-45bb-a359-d8a8fecaee46
Big Audio Dynamite Biography (Wikipedia)
Big Audio Dynamite (later known as Big Audio Dynamite II and Big Audio, and often abbreviated BAD) are an English band formed in London in 1984 by Mick Jones, the former lead guitarist of the Clash. The band is noted for its effective mixture of varied musical styles, incorporating elements of punk rock, dance music, hip hop, reggae, and funk. Big Audio Dynamite's one constant throughout frequent shifts in membership and musical direction is the vocals provided by Mick Jones. After releasing a number of well-received albums and touring extensively throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Big Audio Dynamite broke up in 1997. In 2011, the band embarked on a reunion tour.
Big Audio Dynamite Tracks
E=MC2
Big Audio Dynamite
E=MC2
E=MC2
E=MC²
Big Audio Dynamite
E=MC²
E=MC²
V. Thirteen
Big Audio Dynamite
V. Thirteen
V. Thirteen
Medicine Show
Big Audio Dynamite
Medicine Show
Medicine Show
The Bottom Line
Big Audio Dynamite
The Bottom Line
The Bottom Line
Tighten Up, Vol. 88
Big Audio Dynamite
Tighten Up, Vol. 88
Tighten Up, Vol. 88
Harrow Road (Ska Mix)
Big Audio Dynamite
Harrow Road (Ska Mix)
Harrow Road (Ska Mix)
Playlists featuring Big Audio Dynamite
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-24T10:38:58
24
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
