Billy Falcon (born July 13, 1956) is an American musician, composer and music producer. He released rock albums throughout the late 1970s and 1980s, as well as appearing on The Way International's "High Country Caravan". He is currently active in the Nashville, Tennessee area with the band The Sowing Circle.

