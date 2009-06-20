Billy FalconBorn 13 July 1954
Billy Falcon
1954-07-13
Billy Falcon Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Falcon (born July 13, 1956) is an American musician, composer and music producer. He released rock albums throughout the late 1970s and 1980s, as well as appearing on The Way International's "High Country Caravan". He is currently active in the Nashville, Tennessee area with the band The Sowing Circle.
Power Windows
Billy Falcon
Power Windows
Power Windows
