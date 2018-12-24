Alasdair Fraser (born 14 May 1955, Clackmannan, Scotland) is a Scottish fiddler, composer, performer and recording artist.

Fraser operates Culburnie Records and is a leading artist on the label. He has founded five summer fiddling programs: the Valley of the Moon fiddle camp in California (begun in 1984), Alasdair Fraser Skye Week - a week-long course on the Isle of Skye (begun in 1987), Sierra Fiddle Camp in California (begun in 2006), Crisol de Cuerda, a Trad strings program in Spain begun in 2008 and Stringmania! - a trad strings program in Australia in 2016. Adept in various Scottish idioms, in recent years, with cellist Natalie Haas, he has helped reconstruct and revive the Scottish tradition of playing traditional music on violin and cello ("wee fiddle" and "big fiddle"). Fraser lives in northern California with his wife and two sons.

In December 2011, Fraser was inducted into the into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame.