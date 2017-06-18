Dave Newton Trio
Dave Newton Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69476e31-e262-4fea-93b4-47b2ed3ec171
Dave Newton Trio Tracks
Sort by
Lover Come Back To Me (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Claire Martin
Lover Come Back To Me (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf02.jpglink
Lover Come Back To Me (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Last played on
Back to artist