Siedah Garrett Born 24 June 1958
Siedah Garrett
1958-06-24
Siedah Garrett Biography
Deborah Christine Garrett (born June 24, 1960), known professionally as Siedah Garrett, is an American singer and songwriter, who has written songs and performed backing vocals for many recording artists in the music industry, such as Michael Jackson, The Pointer Sisters, Brand New Heavies, Quincy Jones, Tevin Campbell, Donna Summer, Madonna, Jennifer Hudson among others. Garrett has been nominated for two Academy Awards for Best Original Song, and won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 50th Grammy Awards for co-writing "Love You I Do" (performed by Jennifer Hudson) for the 2006 musical film, Dreamgirls.
Siedah Garrett Tracks
Don't Look Any Further
Dennis Edwards
Don't Look Any Further
Don't Look Any Further
I Just Can't Stop Loving You
Michael Jackson
I Just Can't Stop Loving You
I Just Can't Stop Loving You
I Just Can't Stop Loving You (feat. Siedah Garrett)
Michael Jackson
I Just Can't Stop Loving You (feat. Siedah Garrett)
I Just Can't Stop Loving You (feat. Siedah Garrett)
Aura (Embrace Your Light)
Ralph Johnson, Siedah Garrett & Verdine White
Aura (Embrace Your Light)
Aura (Embrace Your Light)
Love On My Mind (Radio Edit) (feat. Siedah Garrett)
Freemasons
Love On My Mind (Radio Edit) (feat. Siedah Garrett)
Love On My Mind (Radio Edit) (feat. Siedah Garrett)
Rain Down Love
Freemasons
Rain Down Love
Rain Down Love
Don't Look Any Further (12" Extended Mix)
Dennis Edwards
Don't Look Any Further (12" Extended Mix)
Don't Look Any Further (12" Extended Mix)
