The Lowland Hundred is a British musical group, based in Aberystwyth, Wales. The band has been active since 2008. Its core members are Paul Newland and Tim Noble.
The band takes its name from Cantre'r Gwaelod, the mythical land which is said to lie beneath Cardigan Bay. The band's hometown of Aberystwyth is one of the main towns on Cardigan Bay.
The band's music and lyrics make frequent reference to the geographical and architectural features of Aberystwyth and the surrounding areas.
The band released its debut album, Under Cambrian Sky, on 7 June 2010. The album and band achieved wider notability when Mojo magazine awarded the album Disc Of The Day on 12 January 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
