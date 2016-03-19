Alex VargasBorn 17 February 1988
Alexander Vargas Blay (born 17 February 1988), known professionally as Alex Vargas, is a Danish singer, songwriter and record producer. He was born in Denmark to a Danish-English mother and a Uruguayan father.
Shackled Up (Live In Session)
Alex Vargas
Shackled Up (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whfr1.jpglink
Shackled Up (Live In Session)
Last played on
Solid Ground (Live In Session)
Alex Vargas
Solid Ground (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whfr1.jpglink
Solid Ground (Live In Session)
Last played on
Shackled Up
Alex Vargas
Shackled Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whfr1.jpglink
Shackled Up
Last played on
Giving Up The Ghost
Alex Vargas
Giving Up The Ghost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whfr1.jpglink
Giving Up The Ghost
Last played on
Giving Up The Ghost (Live At Concrete)
Alex Vargas
Giving Up The Ghost (Live At Concrete)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whfr1.jpglink
Am I Wrong (feat. Alex Vargas)
Believe In Giants
Am I Wrong (feat. Alex Vargas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whfr1.jpglink
Am I Wrong (feat. Alex Vargas)
Last played on
Solid Ground
Alex Vargas
Solid Ground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whfr1.jpglink
Solid Ground
Last played on
On Your Mind
Family Friends
On Your Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Your Mind
Performer
Last played on
Till Forever Runs Out
Alex Vargas
Till Forever Runs Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whfr1.jpglink
Till Forever Runs Out
Last played on
All Over The World (Above & Beyond Club Mix)
Alex Vargas
All Over The World (Above & Beyond Club Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whfr1.jpglink
All Over The World (Above & Beyond Club Mix)
Last played on
All Over The World (Tom Staar's 5am Blackout Remix)
Alex Vargas
All Over The World (Tom Staar's 5am Blackout Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whfr1.jpglink
All Over The World (Tom Staar's 5am Blackout Remix)
Last played on
All Over The World (Hudson Mohawke Remix) (feat. Alex Vargas)
Above & Beyond
All Over The World (Hudson Mohawke Remix) (feat. Alex Vargas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
All Over The World (feat. Alex Vargas)
Above & Beyond
All Over The World (feat. Alex Vargas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
All Over The World (feat. Alex Vargas)
Last played on
Sticky Fingers feat. Alex Vargas (Lane 8 Remix)
Above & Beyond
Sticky Fingers feat. Alex Vargas (Lane 8 Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whfr1.jpglink
Sticky Fingers feat. Alex Vargas (Lane 8 Remix)
Last played on
Sticky Fingers (Om Unit Remix) (feat. Alex Vargas)
Above & Beyond
Sticky Fingers (Om Unit Remix) (feat. Alex Vargas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whfr1.jpglink
Sticky Fingers (Om Unit Remix) (feat. Alex Vargas)
Last played on
Blue Sky Action (Grum Remix) (feat. Alex Vargas)
Above & Beyond
Blue Sky Action (Grum Remix) (feat. Alex Vargas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whfr1.jpglink
Blue Sky Action (Grum Remix) (feat. Alex Vargas)
Last played on
Blue Sky Action (Above & Beyond Club Mix)
Above & Beyond
Blue Sky Action (Above & Beyond Club Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
Blue Sky Action (Above & Beyond Club Mix)
Last played on
Sticky Fingers
Above & Beyond
Sticky Fingers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
Sticky Fingers
Last played on
Back to artist