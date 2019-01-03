Alex Party was an Italian electronic dance group. The band consisted of the Italian brothers Paolo and Gianni Visnadi (also of Livin' Joy), DJ Alex Natale and vocalist Robin 'Shanie' Campbell.

Their most famous single to date is "Don't Give Me Your Life", a #2 hit in both Ireland and the United Kingdom in early 1995. The group's first single, "Saturday Night Party (Read My Lips)", was an immediate success, and became an Ibiza anthem during the summer of 1993. It became their first Top 40 hit in the United Kingdom, peaking at #29.