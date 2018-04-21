Bud FreemanBorn 13 April 1906. Died 15 March 1991
Bud Freeman
1906-04-13
Bud Freeman Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence "Bud" Freeman (April 13, 1906 – March 15, 1991) was an American jazz musician, bandleader, and composer, known mainly for playing the tenor saxophone, but also able at the clarinet. He had a smooth and full tenor sax style with a heavy robust swing. He was one of the most influential and important jazz tenor saxophonists of the big band era. His major recordings were "The Eel", "Tillie's Downtown Now", "Crazeology", "The Buzzard", and "After Awhile", composed with Benny Goodman.
Bud Freeman Tracks
47th And State
Bud Freeman
47th And State
47th And State
Last played on
At Sundown
Bud Freeman
At Sundown
At Sundown
Last played on
Chicago
Bud Freeman
Chicago
Chicago
Last played on
For Musicians Only
Bud Freeman
For Musicians Only
For Musicians Only
Last played on
'Swonderful
Bud Freeman
'Swonderful
'Swonderful
Last played on
Forty Seventh and State
Bud Freeman
Forty Seventh and State
Forty Seventh and State
Last played on
I Found A New Baby
Bud Freeman
I Found A New Baby
I Found A New Baby
Last played on
Last Night When We Were Young
Bud Freeman
Last Night When We Were Young
Last Night When We Were Young
Last played on
Inside On The Southside
Bud Freeman
Inside On The Southside
Inside On The Southside
Last played on
Easy To Get
Bud Freeman
Easy To Get
Easy To Get
Last played on
Exactly Like You
Bud Freeman
Exactly Like You
Exactly Like You
Last played on
Love Is Just Around The Corner
Pee Wee Russell
Love Is Just Around The Corner
Love Is Just Around The Corner
Last played on
Memories Of You
Bud Freeman
Memories Of You
Memories Of You
Last played on
I got rhythm
Bud Freeman
I got rhythm
I got rhythm
Last played on
The Eel
Eddie Condon
The Eel
The Eel
Last played on
Three Little Words
Bud Freeman
Three Little Words
Three Little Words
Last played on
Loch Lomond
Buddy Rich
Loch Lomond
Loch Lomond
Composer
Last played on
Madame Dynamite
Bud Freeman
Madame Dynamite
Madame Dynamite
Composer
Last played on
A Ship Without A Sail
Bud Freeman
A Ship Without A Sail
A Ship Without A Sail
Last played on
Sweet and Lowdown
Bud Freeman
Sweet and Lowdown
Sweet and Lowdown
Last played on
Royal Garden Blues
Roy Williams
Royal Garden Blues
Royal Garden Blues
Last played on
Nothin' But The Blues
Bud Freeman
Nothin' But The Blues
Nothin' But The Blues
The Eel's Nephew
Bud Freeman
The Eel's Nephew
The Eel's Nephew
You Took Advantage of Me
Bud Freeman
You Took Advantage of Me
You Took Advantage of Me
Carnegie Jump
Eddie Condon and His Windy City Seven
Carnegie Jump
Carnegie Jump
Stop, Look and Listen
Tommy Dorsey
Stop, Look and Listen
Stop, Look and Listen
Marie
Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra
Marie
Marie
See What The Boys In the Backroom will Have
Teddy Grace, v; Max Kaminsky, t; Brad Gowans, vtb; Pee Wee Russell, cl; Bud Freeman, ts; Dave Bowman, p; Eddie Condon, g;, Pet Peterson, b; Morey Feld, d. 26 Sep 1940. & Bud Freeman
See What The Boys In the Backroom will Have
See What The Boys In the Backroom will Have
Performer
Last played on
After You've Gone
Bud Freeman
After You've Gone
After You've Gone
There'll be some Changes Made
Bud Freeman
There'll be some Changes Made
There'll be some Changes Made
Sugar
Bud Freeman
Sugar
Sugar
China Boy
Bud Freeman
China Boy
China Boy
You Took Advantage Of Me
Bud Freeman
You Took Advantage Of Me
You Took Advantage Of Me
Last played on
