The Black Sorrows
1984
The Black Sorrows Biography
The Black Sorrows are an Australian blues rock band formed in 1983 by mainstay vocalist Joe Camilleri (ex-Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons), who also plays saxophone and guitar. Camilleri has used various line-ups to record 17 albums, with five reaching the top 20 on the ARIA Albums Charts: Hold on to Me (September 1988), Harley and Rose (August 1990), Better Times (September 1992), The Chosen Ones - Greatest Hits (November 1993) and Lucky Charm (November 1994). Their top 40 singles are "Chained to the Wheel" (February 1989), "Harley + Rose" (August 1990) and "Snake Skin Shoes" (July 1994).
The Black Sorrows Tracks
Ain't Love The Strangest Thing
The Black Sorrows
Ain't Love The Strangest Thing
Ain't Love The Strangest Thing
Hold On To Me
The Black Sorrows
Hold On To Me
Hold On To Me
