Leaders of the New SchoolFormed 1989. Disbanded 1993
Leaders of the New School
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6930c97d-bff1-4fd9-9de3-5341088cb683
Biography (Wikipedia)
Leaders of the New School was an East Coast hip hop group based in Long Island, New York.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Scenario (feat. Leaders of the New School)
A Tribe Called Quest
Scenario (feat. Leaders of the New School)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kbbcr.jpglink
Scenario (feat. Leaders of the New School)
Case Of The P.T.A
Leaders of the New School
Case Of The P.T.A
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Case Of The P.T.A
Last played on
Playlists featuring Leaders of the New School
Artist Links
Back to artist