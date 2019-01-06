Young MCBorn 10 May 1967
Marvin Young (born May 10, 1967), better known by his stage name Young M.C., is a British-born American singer, rapper and actor. He is best known for his 1989 hit "Bust a Move". His debut album Stone Cold Rhymin' found international acclaim; however, subsequent albums have not reached the same level of success. Young has also appeared in film in acting roles and cameo appearances and has appeared in several television programs.
