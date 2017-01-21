Bobby Bare, Jr.Born 28 June 1966
Bobby Bare, Jr.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-06-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/692bcdfa-c1ce-4556-8506-2bf8d259eccd
Bobby Bare, Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Joseph Bare Jr. (born June 28, 1966) is an American singer-songwriter and musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bobby Bare, Jr. Tracks
Sort by
Dont Go To Chattanooga
Bobby Bare, Jr.
Dont Go To Chattanooga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dont Go To Chattanooga
Last played on
North Of Alabama By Morning
Bobby Bare, Jr.
North Of Alabama By Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
North Of Alabama By Morning
Last played on
Motel Time Again
Bobby Bare, Jr.
Motel Time Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motel Time Again
Last played on
Make The World Go Away
Bobby Bare, Jr.
Make The World Go Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make The World Go Away
Last played on
Stay In Texas
Bobby Bare, Jr.
Stay In Texas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stay In Texas
Last played on
Bobby Bare, Jr. Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist