Eric AndersenUS folk singer-songwriter, the famous one. Born 14 February 1943
Eric Andersen
Eric Andersen Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Andersen (born February 14, 1943) is an American folk music singer-songwriter, who has written songs recorded by Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Judy Collins, Linda Ronstadt, the Grateful Dead and many others. Early in his career, in the 1960s, he was part of the Greenwich Village folk scene. After two decades and sixteen albums of solo performance he became a member of the group Danko/Fjeld/Andersen. Since the late 1990s, he has resumed his solo career. Andersen is still recording and performing live in Europe, Japan and North America.
My Land is A Good Land
Ghosts Upon The Road
Blue River
Close The Door Lightly When You Go
Violets Of Dawn
Is It Really Love At All
Just a Country Dream
Pale Blue Eyes
Bold Marauder
John Brown
Changes
Beat Avenue
On The Road Again
Thirsty Boots [with Judy Collins]
Today is the Highway
