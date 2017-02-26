The Newton Brothers
The Newton Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6917e4c4-f496-4a6f-a44b-c237261222ff
The Newton Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Let's Call The Motherfu$$Er
The Newton Brothers
Let's Call The Motherfu$$Er
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Call The Motherfu$$Er
You've Changed
The Newton Brothers
You've Changed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You've Changed
Freeport
The Newton Brothers
Freeport
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freeport
The Kidnapping
The Newton Brothers
The Kidnapping
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Kidnapping
Richard The Nazi
The Newton Brothers
Richard The Nazi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Richard The Nazi
The Plan
The Newton Brothers
The Plan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Plan
Just Keep On Runnin'
The Newton Brothers
Just Keep On Runnin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Keep On Runnin'
Riding On The Back Of A Whale
The Newton Brothers
Riding On The Back Of A Whale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Riding On The Back Of A Whale
Last played on
This Is The River
The Newton Brothers
This Is The River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is The River
Last played on
Letter In Blue
The Newton Brothers
Letter In Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Letter In Blue
Last played on
Shake The Monkey
The Newton Brothers
Shake The Monkey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shake The Monkey
Last played on
OCULUS (2014): Oculus
The Newton Brothers
OCULUS (2014): Oculus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
OCULUS (2014): Oculus
Performer
Last played on
The Newton Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist