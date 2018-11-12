Marcus Creed (April 19, 1951) is an English conductor.

Born in Eastbourne, Sussex (South England), he was educated at King's College, Cambridge, Christ Church, Oxford, and Guildhall School in London. He moved to Germany in 1976 and worked firstly as a coach and chorusmaster at the Deutsche Oper Berlin. From 1987 to 2001 he was artistic director of the RIAS Kammerchor and worked with the Berlin Scharoun Ensemble as a pianist and conductor and conducted the Berlin Staatskapelle and Symphonie-Orchester Berlin as well as the Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin. In 2001, he was appointed artistic director of the SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart in 2003. He was appointed chief conductor of The Danish National Vocal Ensemble in 2014 with whom he won a Diapason d’Or. Since 1998, he is also Professor for choral conducting at the Hochschule für Musik Köln.