Tommy Dee50s US rockabilly artist. Born 15 July 1933. Died 26 January 2007
Tommy Dee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1933-07-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6916a09d-9311-439a-bd02-2092758e5dde
Tommy Dee Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy Donaldson (1936 in Vicker, Virginia – January 26, 2007 in Nashville, Tennessee), better known as Tommy Dee, was an American country singer, best known for recording "Three Stars" in 1959.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommy Dee Tracks
Sort by
Three Stars
Tommy Dee
Three Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Stars
Last played on
Tommy Dee Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist