Rupert Neville Hine (born 21 September 1947, Wimbledon) is an English musician, songwriter and record producer, having produced albums for artists including Kevin Ayers, Tina Turner, Howard Jones, Saga, The Fixx, Bob Geldof, Thompson Twins, Stevie Nicks, Chris de Burgh, Suzanne Vega, Rush, Underworld, Duncan Sheik, Formula and Eleanor McEvoy. In addition, Hine has recorded eleven albums, including ones billed under his own name, the pseudo-band name Thinkman, and as a member of the band Quantum Jump.[citation needed]